Working class theatre: Save Our Steel takes the stage

Get Red Pepper's email newsletter. Enter your email address to receive our latest articles, updates and news.
AJ: Can we start by talking about the play’s roots?
RW: In early 2016 there were threats Tata Steelworks would close, transforming Port Talbot in South Wales from steel town to ghost town. We were up in Merthyr at the time, thinking about the radical history of that town, and figures like Aneurin Bevan, and we were asking questions about today’s working leaders: Where are they? Who are they? How do we get them back?
When the ‘Save Our Steel’ campaign kicked off we were drawn straightaway to what was unfolding in Port Talbot and how that community came together and stood up. And how they managed to get their story out not only to Port Talbot, but around the world.
We were inspired because we were thinking, if we are looking for working class leaders, then they are our working class leaders, fighting for something they believe in, saying no.
So with Evie Manning [co-artistic director, Common Wealth] and playwright Rachel Trezise, we started interviewing people from the town, people from the union, people who were against the unions and people involved in the campaign. We wanted to hear from the widest range of people so we could paint the truest picture of what was going on in the town.
AJ: How much space do you feel there is for the representation of working class experience in contemporary theatre?We were really sick of theatre being for the middle classes. We wanted to make theatre that truly represented communities like our own
RW: I feel the class thing so strongly in the industry I work in. Theatre is controlled by the middle classes. It’s completely on their terms.
We were really sick of theatre being for the middle classes. We wanted to make theatre that spoke to everyone and truly represented communities like our own. So we set up in 2011 and the name of our company, Common Wealth, says it all. We wanted to celebrate what it means to be ‘common’!
I’m making theatre in an industry run by people who, most of the time, have come there because of a hand up, an open door. I definitely came through the back door. I never ever imagined I’d be running a theatre company. Having a working class woman running a theatre company is political!
AJ: How far does your work come from your own experience?
RW: Growing up I loved telling stories and making theatre. I grew up on the St Mellons estate in Cardiff. We were never allowed to feel that our experience was of value, or that we could do things like work in theatre. The theatre never came to St Mellons.
Seeing the world around you – young kids who feel like things are not possible, or people doing incredible things that are not celebrated – it keeps you driven.
That’s what comes from those things in my life. That sense of urgency and the sense of fight in the work that I create.
AJ: Can you tell me why three women made a play with a virtually all-male cast?
RW: We were interested in male purpose. What happens when male purpose is lost, and jobs are lost? What does that do to people? What does that do to our heads and hearts? Male pride – what happens when you shake the core of that? We don’t talk about these things…
What does it mean to be a white, working class man working somewhere like the steelworks? How do white working class men get represented? After Brexit I felt there was an attack on white working class men from Wales – liberals literally turning their knife on these communities. The men I know, they talk about the world, they know about world politics. They are intelligent. They are not racist. Actually, they are a group that have been shafted.
AJ: So what has your process taught you about working class leaders today? Who are they?
RW: In the play, there’s a stand off between a union man and this man Rob, who has been against the unions. There’s this moment where he stands up and becomes our working class leader. Right next to you, he says, ‘Where do you come from? Who are you?’ These are words Jeremy Corbyn said to us when we saw him during his election campaign at the Aneurin Bevan stones: he said to us, always be proud of who you are and where you come from.
So the audience see Rob become a working class leader, saying the things a working class leader might say. Rob’s saying quite profound things. He’s saying that we need more social space to come together, to talk like we used to. But in a language that is more universal and down to earth. The hope is that this encourages us to think about the things we have, the things we’ve lost and what it takes to fight for them.
His narrative is that he’s working on the shop floor. He’s never trusted the unions. He hates the EU. He’s raging, fucked off with the world around him, but he’s an intelligent man. He’s also a bit of a joker. They call him ‘Bonehead’. But beneath there’s a real people’s leader.
The union guy says to him: ‘What would you do?’ Bonehead is criticising the union guy. He’s saying: ‘Don’t become the victim. You took the job.’ Finally, he explodes and he says: ‘Well I wouldn’t do nothing. I would do something!’ And he talks about who he is, where he’s come from, what it means to be from that town, Port Talbot. He has this massive speech about bringing people together, talking to people, listening to people, talking to your neighbours, not worrying if your neighbour voted Leave, and taking back agency and control.
Rob goes from being the bonehead character to being a man that believes in himself, and the power in his town, in his community, in his people, in being alive, all of those ideals that it feels like we’re losing. The misrepresented steps forward. He represents.
We’re Still Here, written by Rachel Trezise with National Theatre of Wales and Common Wealth, runs until 30 September in Port Talbot. Rhiannon White is co-artistic director of Common Wealth and Adam Johannes is convenor of the Cardiff People’s Assembly.
Dipesh Pandya speaks to documentary film-maker Sanjay Kak, who for 30 years has been working outside the mainstream to tell a story rooted in the struggles of those excluded by India’s militarism and its narrative of neoliberal growth
Jeremy Gilbert on how radical Labour politics can be inspired by the utopianism of the counterculture
Disasters have unequal impacts – it's the poor and marginalised who suffer most. David Harvey writes on Hurricane Harvey
Survivors of the fire are still relying on thousands of community volunteers, writes Dan Renwick - but the failed council is plotting a comeback
What if it's not us who are sick, asks Rod Tweedy, but a system at odds with who we are as social beings?
The people could reach a democratic and non-violent solution if they were freed from US meddling, argues Boaventura de Sousa Santos
A decade after the start of the crash, economic power is in our hands – we must take it, writes Ann Pettifor
Nick Dowson looks at the new wave of co-ops and community groups where people are building their own truly affordable homes
Working class theatre: Save Our Steel takes the stage
A new play inspired by Port Talbot’s ‘Save Our Steel’ campaign asks questions about the working class leaders of today. Adam Johannes talks to co-director Rhiannon White about the project, the people and the politics behind it
The dawn of commons politics
As supporters of the new 'commons politics' win office in a variety of European cities, Stacco Troncoso and Ann Marie Utratel chart where this movement came from – and where it may be going
A very social economist
Hilary Wainwright says the ideas of Robin Murray, who died in June, offer a practical alternative to neoliberalism
Art the Arms Fair: making art not war
Amy Corcoran on organising artistic resistance to the weapons dealers’ London showcase
Beware the automated landlord
Tenants of the automated landlord are effectively paying two rents: one in money, the other in information for data harvesting, writes Desiree Fields
Black Journalism Fund – Open Editorial Meeting
3-5pm Saturday 23rd September at The World Transformed in Brighton
Immigration detention: How the government is breaking its own rules
Detention is being used to punish ex-prisoners all over again, writes Annahita Moradi
A better way to regenerate a community
Gilbert Jassey describes a pioneering project that is bringing migrants and local people together to repopulate a village in rural Spain
Fast food workers stand up for themselves and #McStrike – we’re loving it!
McDonald's workers are striking for the first time ever in Britain, reports Michael Calderbank
Two years of broken promises: how the UK has failed refugees
Stefan Schmid investigates the ways Syrian refugees have been treated since the media spotlight faded
West Papua’s silent genocide
The brutal occupation of West Papua is under-reported - but UK and US corporations are profiting from the violence, write Eliza Egret and Tom Anderson
Activate, the new ‘Tory Momentum’, is 100% astroturf
The Conservatives’ effort at a grassroots youth movement is embarrassingly inept, writes Samantha Stevens
Peer-to-peer production and the partner state
Michel Bauwens and Vasilis Kostakis argue that we need to move to a commons-centric society – with a state fit for the digital age
Imagining a future free of oppression
Writer, artist and organiser Ama Josephine Budge says holding on to our imagination of tomorrow helps create a different understanding today
The ‘alt-right’ is an unstable coalition – with one thing holding it together
Mike Isaacson argues that efforts to define the alt-right are in danger of missing its central component: eugenics
Fighting for Peace: the battles that inspired generations of anti-war campaigners
Now the threat of nuclear war looms nearer again, we share the experience of eighty-year-old activist Ernest Rodker, whose work is displayed at The Imperial War Museum. With Jane Shallice and Jenny Nelson he discussed a recent history of the anti-war movement.
Put public purpose at the heart of government
Victoria Chick stresses the need to restore the public good to economic decision-making
Don’t let the world’s biggest arms fair turn 20
Eliza Egret talks to activists involved in almost two decades of protest against London’s DSEI arms show
The new municipalism is part of a proud radical history
Molly Conisbee reflects on the history of citizens taking collective control of local services
With the rise of Corbyn, is there still a place for the Green Party?
Former Green principal speaker Derek Wall says the party may struggle in the battle for votes, but can still be important in the battle of ideas
Fearless Cities: the new urban movements
A wave of new municipalist movements has been experimenting with how to take – and transform – power in cities large and small. Bertie Russell and Oscar Reyes report on the growing success of radical urban politics around the world
A musical fightback against school arts cuts
Elliot Clay on why his new musical turns the spotlight on the damage austerity has done to arts education, through the story of one school band's battle
Neoliberalism: the break-up tour
Sarah Woods and Andrew Simms ask why, given the trail of destruction it has left, we are still dancing to the neoliberal tune
Cat Smith MP: ‘Jeremy Corbyn has authenticity. You can’t fake that’
Cat Smith, shadow minister for voter engagement and youth affairs and one of the original parliamentary backers of Corbyn’s leadership, speaks to Ashish Ghadiali
To stop the BBC interviewing climate deniers, we need to make climate change less boring
To stop cranks like Lord Lawson getting airtime, we need to provoke more interesting debates around climate change than whether it's real or not, writes Leo Barasi
Tory Glastonbury? Money can’t buy you cultural relevance
Adam Peggs on why the left has more fun
Essay: After neoliberalism, what next?
There are economically-viable, socially-desirable alternatives to the failed neoliberal economic model, writes Jayati Ghosh
With the new nuclear ban treaty, it’s time to scrap Trident – and spend the money on our NHS
As a doctor, I want to see money spent on healthcare not warfare, writes David McCoy - Britain should join the growing international movement for disarmament
Inglorious Empire: What the British Did to India
Inglorious Empire: What the British Did to India, by Shashi Tharoor, reviewed by Ian Sinclair
A Death Retold in Truth and Rumour
A Death Retold in Truth and Rumour: Kenya, Britain and the Julie Ward Murder, by Grace A Musila, reviewed by Allen Oarbrook