The global networks of neofascism

Phil Hearse explores the worldwide allegiances which bind rising fascist movements across the world into a coordinated force.
There is only a small window of opportunity to prevent further catastrophic change, writes Lesley Rankin.
Liam Fox's Brexit plans are a continuation of Thatcher's plans to decimate industry and agriculture, writes Nick Dearden
Gabriel Levy reports on the fallout from the notorious "Network" case
The media coverage of Emiliano Sala's tragic death shows how little our society cares about the death of Black and Brown people. By Tanzil Chowdhury and Remi Joseph-Salisbury
Having a terror conviction will seriously impact our lives, but the real disgrace here is the treatment of people who face deportation, writes Laura Clayson from the Stansted 15.
We cannot claim victory until the hostile environment has ended, writes Annahita Moradi.
Left-wing resistance was crushed before long before Bolsonaro's infamous election, writes Raphael Tsavkko Garcia
Tom Sykes speaks to Gene Alcantara about Duterte's dictatorship, and what it means for Filipino citizens in the diaspora.
A collection of highlights from Jeremy Hardy's columns for Red Pepper, and memories from his time in the movement
A new report from Autonomy proposes a radical set of policies to boost the economy and improve quality of life by shortening the working week, writes Eleanor Penny
The moment the left in any way concedes that foreigners are to blame, we let the right win the argument, writes Ana Oppenheim.
We need democratic control of the financial sector. An interview with Saskia Sassen