The global networks of neofascism

Phil Hearse explores the worldwide allegiances which bind rising fascist movements across the world into a coordinated force.

‘We are confronted by the threat of civil war’
Edgardo Lander
Gilets Jaunes and the security state
Olly Haynes
Criminalising political opposition in Catalonia
David Whyte, Ignasi Bernat

The age of environmental breakdown

There is only a small window of opportunity to prevent further catastrophic change, writes Lesley Rankin.

Zero-tariff Brexit: Another step towards Singapore-on-Thames?

Liam Fox's Brexit plans are a continuation of Thatcher's plans to decimate industry and agriculture, writes Nick Dearden

Russia normalises torture in case against anti-fascists 

Gabriel Levy reports on the fallout from the notorious "Network" case

Who is worthy of grief? Emiliano Sala and the normality of Black death

The media coverage of Emiliano Sala's tragic death shows how little our society cares about the death of Black and Brown people. By Tanzil Chowdhury and Remi Joseph-Salisbury

Stansted 15 activist: ‘We have been found guilty of upholding our democratic right to protest’

Having a terror conviction will seriously impact our lives, but the real disgrace here is the treatment of people who face deportation, writes Laura Clayson from the Stansted 15.

The Stansted 15 are free – but the fight for migrant justice is far from over

We cannot claim victory until the hostile environment has ended, writes Annahita Moradi.

Criminalising social movements helped Bolsonaro win power

Left-wing resistance was crushed before long before Bolsonaro's infamous election, writes Raphael Tsavkko Garcia

“History is repeating itself”: A Duterte resistor speaks

Tom Sykes speaks to Gene Alcantara about Duterte's dictatorship, and what it means for Filipino citizens in the diaspora.


Popular now
  1. A four-day working week is within our grasp
  2. Remembering Jeremy Hardy
  3. Dreams of a No-Deal Nation
  4. “History is repeating itself”: A Duterte resistor speaks
  5. Brexit or no Brexit, Labour must stand up for migrant rights.

Remembering Jeremy Hardy

A collection of highlights from Jeremy Hardy's columns for Red Pepper, and memories from his time in the movement

A four-day working week is within our grasp

A new report from Autonomy proposes a radical set of policies to boost the economy and improve quality of life by shortening the working week, writes Eleanor Penny

Brexit or no Brexit, Labour must stand up for migrant rights.

The moment the left in any way concedes that foreigners are to blame, we let the right win the argument, writes Ana Oppenheim.

Vampire finance sucks the lifeblood out of the economy

We need democratic control of the financial sector. An interview with Saskia Sassen