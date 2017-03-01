Social Workers Without Borders was formed by social workers from across the UK in March 2016. It is an organisation of social care practitioners, students and academics who believe that our professional social work skills and knowledge can be utilised to minimise risk and promote the rights and dignity of those affected by borders. We see the ‘refugee crisis’ as a result of structural oppressions here and overseas and as a crisis of care – not a crisis caused by those who flee.
We want to use our professional voice and wisdom to act in solidarity with those whose lives are affected by borders: refugees, asylum claimants, unaccompanied asylum-seeking children, people without documents and those with irregular immigration status. While we want to use our professional voices as social workers to add weight to this work, we want to keep at the heart of this project the experiential wisdom of those at the borders, in the camps, in the asylum process, in detention centres and who have been granted refugee status.
We are locally active through regional forums in the UK and in France, working with unaccompanied asylum-seeking children who have recently been displaced from the Calais refugee camp. We are working on consultation projects with local refugee groups to find out what the barriers are to accessing services. We want to act as a bridge between the users (or would-be users) of services who are affected by borders and the statutory social care sector.
In Calais we sent regular teams of social workers and social work students to the refugee camp until its demolition in November 2016. Volunteers from our organisation visited the camp weekly, primarily working with separated children. Forty ‘best interest assessments’ were undertaken by qualified social workers, which are now being used to support the children’s legal cases, in collaboration with with the legal firm Duncan Lewis. The purpose of the legal challenge to the Home Office is to argue that it is in many of the young people’s best interests to be relocated to the UK.
There have been many challenges to doing this kind of social work ‘outside of the state’. We are all busy with our jobs, and this work is completely voluntary. The NGO networks in Calais were initially impenetrable. They were very protective of the refugees they had been supporting and there was an apparent distrust of social workers who were perceived as being ‘agents of the state’.
We could see the need for a safeguarding strategy in the camp and we have the skills and background to work effectively with young people and vulnerable adults. But we encountered a kind of competitive tendering for the work in Calais among the existing charities and NGOs that we were very surprised to see – probably because, for now, we work in public services. Within local authority social work, hierarchies are already established. We have the medical model dominance, social care and then voluntary sector agencies. However, working in the non-statutory sector, power dynamics are ever shifting.
A highlight has been working with Duncan Lewis, an excellent legal firm, to conduct the 40 best interest assessments. These have so far contributed to the safe passage to the UK of four children.
Prior to working with Duncan Lewis we supported the volunteer ‘legal shelter’ in the Calais camp, which resulted in several more young people gaining legal sanctuary in the UK. We are continuing this work on a voluntary basis and welcome financial support to continue sending social work volunteers to France.
We have been groundbreaking in that we have allocated professional social workers to each of the young people we assessed, who now act as their keyworkers and advocates. This means that the whereabouts and welfare of these young people can be followed up. This is the model we wish to see extended to every unaccompanied child across Europe in the first instance, then around the globe.
In the UK, we have been overwhelmed by the amount of support from inside and outside of the profession. Our professional association, the British Association of Social Workers (BASW), has been extremely supportive and we co-produced a conference on social work and refugees with them in September 2016, alongside Social Work Action Network, who have also been invaluable in their support, advice and encouragement of our organisation from the outset. It has been great to travel around the UK speaking to social workers about how they can ensure that services are available to all, regardless of immigration status, and that to do this, we may need to challenge managerialism and engage in social work activism, to find that our audience is as passionate about change as we are.
In 2017 we plan to firm up the structure of our organisation. This is a very grassroots group based on voluntary direct work, campaigning and workplace organising. We intend to expand our work in three areas: campaigning, social work education and training, and direct work. We aim to promote a reality-based narrative gathered from our own experiences of supporting refugees. Our campaign will include an option for social workers to ‘Go the Extra Mile’ to support vulnerable migrant, asylum seeking and refugee clients, sharing innovative and good practice ideas.
Social Workers Without Borders has received attention from all over the world and we want to grow an international network of social workers who are willing to challenge stereotypes, exclusionary legislation and proceduralism and managerialism in the workplace to provide the best service and advocacy for people who are affected by borders.
We spoke at a conference on separated asylum-seeking children at Goldsmiths this summer and the host was thrilled to have a social work activism group. We don’t have many. Not only that but ours is about promoting radical, social justice and solidarity-based practice both within statutory services and outside the confines of the state. We are traversing a line between activism, professional practice and volunteering and so far we have been pleased and encouraged by the response. We have discovered that many within our profession are ready to return to our ethical social work roots.
Find out more at Social Workers Without Borders’ temporary website at socialworkerswithoutborders.org. If you can help with web development or fundraising, please get in touch.
Glenn Greenwald was interviewed by Amandla Thomas-Johnson over the phone from Brazil. Here is what he had to say on the War on Terror, Trump, and the 'special relationship'
Andrew Dolan on how the left must match the anti-establishment rhetoric of the right, but with a different politics
In the first of a series of interviews with migrants' rights and racial justice activists from the US, Marienna Pope-Weidemann speaks to Peter Pedemonti, co-founder and director of the New Sanctuary Movement in Philadelphia
Yasmin Gunaratnam reflects on John Berger’s gut solidarity with the stranger
Charlie Clarke and Heather Mendick discuss how to work through the tensions within Momentum
Hilary Wainwright argues against reclaiming populism for the left and for a leadership that supports people’s capacity for self-government
In 1972 David Widgery wrote about the bitter intensity of love in capitalism
Emma Snaith speaks with directors Emer Mary Morris and Nina Scott about the power of theatre to encourage community resistance to estate demolitions.
Photos from The World Transformed festival in Liverpool, by David Walters
A short story by Kirsten Irving
Open editorial meeting: Red Pepper’s race section
On 15 March, we’ll be holding the first of Red Pepper’s Race Section open editorial meetings.
Social Workers Without Borders
Jenny Nelson speaks to Lauren Wroe about a group combining activism and social work with refugees
Growing up married
Laura Nicholson interviews Dr Eylem Atakav about her new film, Growing Up Married, which tells the stories of Turkey’s child brides
The Migrant Connections Festival: solidarity needs meaningful relationships
On March 4 & 5 Bethnal Green will host a migrant-led festival fostering community and solidarity for people of all backgrounds, writes Sohail Jannesari
Reclaiming Holloway Homes
The government is closing old, inner-city jails. Rebecca Roberts looks at what happens next
Intensification of state violence in the Kurdish provinces of Turkey
Oppression increases in the run up to Turkey’s constitutional referendum, writes Mehmet Ugur from Academics for Peace
Pass the domestic violence bill
Emma Snaith reports on the significance of the new anti-domestic violence bill
Report from the second Citizen’s Assembly of Podemos
Sol Trumbo Vila says the mandate from the Podemos Assembly is to go forwards in unity and with humility
Protect our public lands
Last summer Indigenous people travelled thousands of miles around the USA to tell their stories and build a movement. Julie Maldonado reports
From the frontlines
Red Pepper’s new race editor, Ashish Ghadiali, introduces a new space for black and minority progressive voices
How can we make the left sexy?
Jenny Nelson reports on a session at The World Transformed
In pictures: designing for change
Sana Iqbal, the designer behind the identity of The World Transformed festival and the accompanying cover of Red Pepper, talks about the importance of good design
Angry about the #MuslimBan? Here are 5 things to do
As well as protesting against Trump we have a lot of work to get on with here in the UK. Here's a list started by Platform
Who owns our land?
Guy Shrubsole gives some tips for finding out
Don’t delay – ditch coal
Take action this month with the Coal Action Network. By Anne Harris
Utopia: Work less play more
A shorter working week would benefit everyone, writes Madeleine Ellis-Petersen
Mum’s Colombian mine protest comes to London
Anne Harris reports on one woman’s fight against a multinational coal giant
Bike courier Maggie Dewhurst takes on the gig economy… and wins
We spoke to Mags about why she’s ‘biting the hand that feeds her’
Utopia: Daring to dream
Imagining a better world is the first step towards creating one. Ruth Potts introduces our special utopian issue
A better Brexit
The left should not tail-end the establishment Bremoaners, argues Michael Calderbank
News from movements around the world
Compiled by James O’Nions
Podemos: In the Name of the People
'The emergence as a potential party of government is testament both to the richness of Spanish radical culture and the inventiveness of activists such as Errejón' - Jacob Mukherjee reviews Errejón and Mouffe's latest release
Survival Shake! – creative ways to resist the system
Social justice campaigner Sakina Sheikh describes a project to embolden young people through the arts
‘We don’t want to be an afterthought’: inside Momentum Kids
If Momentum is going to meet the challenge of being fully inclusive, a space must be provided for parents, mothers, carers, grandparents and children, write Jessie Hoskin and Natasha Josette
The Kurdish revolution – a report from Rojava
Peter Loo is supporting revolutionary social change in Northern Syria.
How to make your own media
Lorna Stephenson and Adam Cantwell-Corn on running a local media co-op
Book Review: The EU: an Obituary
Tim Holmes takes a look at John Gillingham's polemical history of the EU
Book Review: The End of Jewish Modernity
Author Daniel Lazar reviews Enzo Traverso's The End of Jewish Modernity
Lesbians and Gays Support the Migrants
Ida-Sofie Picard introduces Lesbians and Gays Support the Migrants – as told to Jenny Nelson
Book review: Angry White People: Coming Face to Face With the British Far-Right
Hilary Aked gets close up with the British far right in Hsiao-Hung Pai's latest release