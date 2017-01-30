Social housing not social cleansing: the theatre group touring London estates to resist evictions

An all-female theatre group has been touring their play across London housing estates facing demolition. Rather than stick to the confines of a traditional theatre space, You should see they other guy have held performances of Land of the three towers at estates in Newham, Brixton and South Kensington to draw attention to housing struggles at these sites and encourage audiences to fight for “social housing not social cleansing.”
Land of the three towers tells the story of the Focus E15 campaign, a group of young mums who in 2014 faced eviction from their hostel in Newham and relocation outside of London. Instead of accepting this fate, they occupied four council flats on the Carpenters estate in Newham. The estate was earmarked for demolition, yet had lain empty for years so the Focus E15 mums called for the homes to be repopulated.
While the play concentrates on the Focus E15 campaign, directors Emer and Nina recognised that their story would resonate with communities facing housing struggles. Housing estate regeneration is set to lead to the loss of over 7,000 social homes in London despite the chronically short supply of social housing in the capital. Councils are also likely to be forced to sell-off even more high value social housing to fund extensions to the right to buy scheme. Yet in the midst of the housing crisis the Focus E15 mums won a rare victory and persuaded Newham council to house 40 families on the abandoned Carpenters estate.“Even though the council pulled lots of really horrendous dirty tactics, Focus took matters into their own hands, they changed things”
“The Focus E15 mums’ occupation and all their other actions have been incredibly celebratory,” Emer explains. “Their story goes to show that if you’re angry about housing evictions you can do something about it.”
Emer and Nina were conscious to get across the fact that the focus E15 mums were not seasoned activists and had never taken part in direct actions before they were served eviction notices from their hostel. “I think maybe the most important line of the play is at the end, when someone says ‘We didn’t know what we were doing, we’ve never done this before,'” Nina says. “And I think that is the point, even though the council pulled lots of really horrendous dirty tactics – they turned off the water in the flat and took the mums to court twice – Focus took matters into their own hands, they changed things.”
To reflect the celebratory nature of the Focus E15 occupation, Land of the Three Towers is punctuated with songs and tongue-in-cheek lyrics such as “sorry to be cruel but we’ve got luxury flats to build.” There are many humorous moments in play and a particular highlight is the inclusion of a suit wearing sock puppet to depict the Mayor of Newham. The performance spaces on the estates were decorated with bunting and colourful banners baring slogans such as “This is the beginning of the end of the housing crisis” and “Repopulate the Carpenters estate.”
At the same time Emer and Nina are aware of of their responsibility to accurately depict the events of the occupation. Emer has been an organiser with Focus E15 for nearly 3 years and Nina and several of the cast members assisted with the occupation. Other members of the cast are also young mothers and some have experienced homelessness. The play itself is verbatim and the script was created from the transcription of documentary footage of the Focus E15 occupation.
Cast members of Land of the three towers
By honestly relating Focus E15’s story to various audiences across different housing estates, Emer and Nina hope to inspire audiences to get involved in housing struggles in their own communities. Simply by drawing audiences to different estates, they were able to bring greater attention to campaigns against the demolition of these estates.“Lots of people had no idea what was going on at the estates” explains Emer. “They’ve been really surprised about Cressingham Gardens in Brixton for instance; it’s one of the most beautiful estates so it’s insane to think that it might be knocked down.”
To fulfil their dual role as both theatre-makers and activists, Emmer and Nina ran two workshops alongside the plays. “How we will resist” explored the tools that can be used by campaigns to stop buys offs, demolitions and evictions and “Art as Action” was a protest song workshop. The intention of the workshops was to connect different housing campaigns across London to share experiences and strategies.
Emer talks about the experience of one woman living on the Silchester estate, where the campaign against the demolition of the estate has only recently got underway: “She came to the the performance and workshop at Silchester in West London and felt really uplifted so the next day she came to the workshop at Cressingham to build those connections. It’s really great to see that because the Silchester campaign is quite isolated, most of London’s housing struggles are happening in the South and East.”
Emer and Nina are planning to continue holding performances of Land of the three towers and run accompanying workshops in order to further connect and support housing campaigns across London. As well as touring more estates, they are hoping to stage several ‘guerilla’ performances of the play after the success of their secret performance at Stratford shopping centre.
As an increasing number of people rely on social housing as the only truly affordable option in London, it is more vital than ever to fight against estate demolitions and social housing selloffs. Emer and Nina are determined to continue challenging the sense of despair surrounding the housing crisis and encourage communities to draw inspiration from the Focus E15 mums to defend social housing.
“Good art can really help encourage empathy and the understanding of an issue” Nina explains. “The housing crisis can just become a statistic and it’s important not to let the regeneration bullshit become the norm.”
Find out about future performances of Land of the three towers here.
In the first of a series of interviews with migrants' rights and racial justice activists from the US, Marienna Pope-Weidemann speaks to Peter Pedemonti, co-founder and director of the New Sanctuary Movement in Philadelphia
Yasmin Gunaratnam reflects on John Berger’s gut solidarity with the stranger
Charlie Clarke and Heather Mendick discuss how to work through the tensions within Momentum
Emma Snaith speaks with directors Emer Mary Morris and Nina Scott about the power of theatre to encourage community resistance to estate demolitions.
Photos from The World Transformed festival in Liverpool, by David Walters
A short story by Kirsten Irving
Nadhira Halim and Andy Edwards report on the range of creative responses to the housing crisis that are providing secure, affordable housing across the UK
As man-made global warming gets closer to the tipping point, Andrew Simms finds reasons to be positive about averting catastrophic climate change
In this extract from his new book The Candidate, Alex Nunns tells the inside story of how Jeremy Corbyn scraped onto the Labour leadership ballot in 2015
Graham Jones proposes a framework for a diverse movement to flourish
Who owns our land?
Guy Shrubsole gives some tips for finding out
Don’t delay – ditch coal
Take action this month with the Coal Action Network. By Anne Harris
Utopia: Work less play more
A shorter working week would benefit everyone, writes Madeleine Ellis-Petersen
Mum’s Colombian mine protest comes to London
Anne Harris reports on one woman’s fight against a multinational coal giant
Bike courier Maggie Dewhurst takes on the gig economy… and wins
We spoke to Mags about why she’s ‘biting the hand that feeds her’
Utopia: Daring to dream
Imagining a better world is the first step towards creating one. Ruth Potts introduces our special utopian issue
A better Brexit
The left should not tail-end the establishment Bremoaners, argues Michael Calderbank
News from movements around the world
Compiled by James O’Nions
Podemos: In the Name of the People
'The emergence as a potential party of government is testament both to the richness of Spanish radical culture and the inventiveness of activists such as Errejón' - Jacob Mukherjee reviews Errejón and Mouffe's latest release
Survival Shake! – creative ways to resist the system
Social justice campaigner Sakina Sheikh describes a project to embolden young people through the arts
‘We don’t want to be an afterthought’: inside Momentum Kids
If Momentum is going to meet the challenge of being fully inclusive, a space must be provided for parents, mothers, carers, grandparents and children, write Jessie Hoskin and Natasha Josette
The Kurdish revolution – a report from Rojava
Peter Loo is supporting revolutionary social change in Northern Syria.
How to make your own media
Lorna Stephenson and Adam Cantwell-Corn on running a local media co-op
Book Review: The EU: an Obituary
Tim Holmes takes a look at John Gillingham's polemical history of the EU
Book Review: The End of Jewish Modernity
Author Daniel Lazar reviews Enzo Traverso's The End of Jewish Modernity
Lesbians and Gays Support the Migrants
Ida-Sofie Picard introduces Lesbians and Gays Support the Migrants – as told to Jenny Nelson
Book review: Angry White People: Coming Face to Face With the British Far-Right
Hilary Aked gets close up with the British far right in Hsiao-Hung Pai's latest release
University should not be a debt factory
Sheldon Ridley spoke to students taking part in their first national demonstration.
Book Review: The Day the Music Died – a Memoir
Sheila Rowbotham reviews the memoirs of BBC director and producer, Tony Garnett.
Power Games: A Political History
Malcolm Maclean reviews Jules Boykoff's Power Games: A Political History
Book Review: Sex, Needs and Queer Culture: from liberation to the post-gay
Aiming to re-evaluate the radicalism and efficacy of queer counterculture and rebellion - April Park takes us through David Alderson's new work.
A book review every day until Christmas at Red Pepper
Red Pepper will be publishing a new book review each day until Christmas
Book Review: Corbyn: The Strange Rebirth of Radical Politics
'In spite of the odds Corbyn is still standing' - Alex Doherty reviews Seymour's analysis of the rise of Corbyn
From #BlackLivesMatter to Black Liberation
'A small manifesto for black liberation through socialist revolution' - Graham Campbell reviews Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor's 'From #BlackLivesMatter to Black Liberation'
The abolition of Art History A-Level will exacerbate social inequality
This is a massive blow to the rights of ordinary kids to have the same opportunities as their more privileged peers. Danielle Child reports.
Mass civil disobedience in Sudan
A three-day general strike has brought Sudan to a stand still as people mobilise against the government and inequality. Jenny Nelson writes.
Mustang film review: Three fingers to Erdogan
Laura Nicholson reviews Mustang, Deniz Gamze Erguven’s unashamedly feminist film critique of Turkey’s creeping conservatism
What if the workers were in control?
Hilary Wainwright reflects on an attempt by British workers to produce a democratically determined alternative plan for their industry
Airport expansion is a racist policy
Climate change is a colonial crisis, writes Jo Ram
Momentum Kids: the parental is political
Momentum Kids is not about indoctrinating children, but rather the more radical idea that children have an important role to play in shaping the future, writes Kristen Hope