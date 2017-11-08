The UK has been supporting Israeli war crimes for years.

Get Red Pepper's email newsletter. Enter your email address to receive our latest articles, updates and news.
At this stage, the best that can reasonably be said of Priti Patel is that she has a woefully dismal idea of what constitutes a family holiday. A recent trip to the Levant, initially touted as a personal holiday, involved twelve meetings with Israeli officials – not necessarily the fun-in-the-sun you’d want from a private vacation. It quickly emerged that (presumably inbetween pina coladas) she offered to siphon off funds from the UK Aid budget, pouring them straight into the coffers of the Israeli Army. An army which is far from cash-strapped, after just last year signing a $38 Billion military funding deal with the USA. UK Aid policy has never entirely covered itself in glory – it’s bound up with some profoundly shady dealings, and often used as a bargaining chip in international trade agreements – putting countries which depend on aid money for vital services firmly on the back foot. This could well aggravate situations of economic uncertainty which render them dependentent on aid money in the first place. But this is no diplomatic sleight-of-hand to secure trade deals which trip up the global economic south. Nothing so subtle as that – it’s an outright promise to plough public funds into an institution responsible for a violent, ongoing illegal occupation of Palestinian and Syrian territory – an institution which has been accused of war crimes.
Let’s think about that for a second: a budget which is bracketed off under the auspices of feeding the starving and providing vital health and education services around the world, was offered to an army responsible for the deaths of countless innocent Palestinians. A budget which is nominally supposed to provide sticking plasters for the fallout of the UK’s disastrously violent foreign policy – which has destabilised former colonies and stripped them of their resources – was promised to fuel further conflict and violence.
Not only this, but Patel’s trip to the Syrian territory of the Golan Heights has broken form with previous UK diplomacy, as her presence in the illegally occupied zones courtesy of Israeli forces zone is taken as tacit assent to their presence there. International voices have long condemned the occupation of the Golan Heights, occupied since the 1967, and used ever since as a way for Israel to control vital access to water in the region. It smacks of some kind of macabre sight-seeing visit of complicity; in deference to our generous support for their occupation, one of our top politicians is given a nice little whistle-stop tour of what our money can buy. Like some sort of sponsor-a-tiger package deal – except instead of photos of exotic animals, you get blueprints of the ghosts of former Palestinian or Syrian villages, now razed to the ground. According to War on Want, this weapons-grade misstep ‘undermines attempts to hold Israel to account’.
We’re supposed to be shocked and appalled. Appalled should be easy, after a catalogue of war crimes committed by the army is available at our fingertips; only three years ago in the most recent Israel-Gaze war, ‘Operation Protective Edge’ saw an onslaught that killed an estimated 2,205 Palestinians. They couldn’t run – they were hemmed in at all sides by Israeli forces which turned Gaza into an ‘open air prison’. There was no where to hide. But then, this steady stream of atrocities makes shock a little more difficult to conjure up. The truth is that Patel’s dodgy dealings with Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration is only the latest in a long history of UK complicity in the crimes of the Israeli army. 100 years ago the Balfour Declaration laid the groundwork for turning British colonial territory into the state of Israel, – and ever since, Britain has been lending its support – or at least its tactical silence – to Israeli land-grabs. In In November 1947, the Assembly ‘endorsed the UN Special Committee’s Partition Plan,’ kick-starting the slow dispossession of Palestinians. In 1948, 700 000 Palestinians were forced to flee their homes after British-backed Israeli forces took the land – an event referred to as ‘Al-Nakba’ or ‘the catastrophe’.
Six months before the most recent Gaza war, the UK approved £7 million of arms sales to Israel. Just a year after Operation Protective edge ended, the government lifted all remaining restrictions on the sale of arms and military equipment to Israel. As a nation, we are officially assenting to trade deals which put weapons targeting systems, armoured vehicles and drones in the hands of an organisation which Amnesty International has accused of war crimes. So much for Theresa May’s recent statement that she wants to work ‘towards a genuine two-state solution of the Israel-Palestine conflict’. A two-state solution is tricky if one ‘state’ has been reduced to a smouldering heap of rubble.
Indeed, whilst other sectors of the economy are floundering or sclerotic, recent years have been a boom time for the arms industry. Politicians have happily put profit before people – whilst the ‘dead bodies in the streets of Libya’ are an embarrassment, falling profit margins are an outrage. When they’re not busy buttering up our MPs, UK-based arms companies have cut billion-pound deals with dictatorships such as those of Yemen and Saudi Arabia. Who then turn the weapons we sell them back on their own populations. Michael Fallon recently urged fellow MPs to stop criticising Saudi Arabia’s flagrant human right abuses for fear that such criticisms might endanger a lucrative upcoming arms deal. Hours afterwards, he and fellow MPs were “wined-and-dined by the arms trade at a £450-a-head banquet” by arms manufacturers.
Furthermore, banks which were bailed out with billions of bounds of public money have then gone on to invest in and support companies known to supply the Israeli military and government with weapons and technology “used in the militarised repression of Palestinians, including war crimes”. This is our hard-grafted taxes underwriting deals which support a multi-billion dollar industry of death. Our elected representatives facilitating backroom deals between accused war criminals and arms industry moguls.
Against this ignoble background of grand indifference and personal avarice, Patel’s underhand dealings with Netanyahu’s cronies seems not like a shocking deviation, but more like a telling slip-up. If we’re outraged over this, we cannot be content with her being fired. Her empty shoes will simply be filled by another sycophant happy to trade the lives of those in the Middle East for the health of UK arms industry – and the health of their careers. We need to address Britain’s wider complicity in supporting destructive wars and occupations, supplying the funds and weapons for war crimes. We don’t need a ritual public sacking to ease the government’s conscience and smooth over a diplomatic furore. We need concrete action to stop these deals.
'We wanted to use a shared love of the beautiful game to stand in solidarity with those living under occupation', writes Kate Hadley.
Priti Patel's shady deals are business as usual. Enough is enough, writes Eleanor Penny
Boris Johnson is a local disaster and a national embarrassment. He must go, writes James Clouting
The global elite have been stealing from society on an unprecedented scale, writes Tom Walker
Richard Murphy says that the appropriate political will and understanding of tax can put an end to offshore avoidance and evasion
Richard Seymour explores how Corbyn shifted the political centre - against all the odds.
One hundred years ago, the Balfour Declaration laid the groundwork for Israel's takeover of Palestine. We must face up to our responsibility, writes Ryvka Barnard.
Ethan Race reviews Timothy Kelly's hard-hitting documentary 'Brexitannia'
Our dependence on debt means that banks wield ever-greater power over our lives, writes Daniel Edelstyn.
Our economic system depends on a long and bloody history of controlling women's bodies, writes Eleanor Penny.
Labour Party laws are being used to quash dissent
Richard Kuper writes that Labour party is more concerned with suppressing pro-Palestine activism than with actually tackling antisemitism
Catalan independence is not just ‘nationalism’ – it’s a rebellion against nationalism
Ignasi Bernat and David Whyte argue that Catalonia's independence movement is driven by solidarity – and resistance to far-right Spanish nationalists
Tabloids do not represent the working class
The tabloid press claims to be an authentic voice of the working class - but it's run by and for the elites, writes Matt Thompson
As London City Airport turns 30, let’s imagine a world without it
London City Airport has faced resistance for its entire lifetime, writes Ali Tamlit – and some day soon we will win
The first world war sowed the seeds of the Russian revolution
An excerpt from 'October', China Mieville's book revisiting the story of the Russian Revolution
Academies run ‘on the basis of fear’
Wakefield City Academies Trust (WCAT) was described in a damning report as an organisation run 'on the basis of fear'. Jon Trickett MP examines an education system in crisis.
‘There is no turning back to a time when there wasn’t migration to Britain’
David Renton reviews the Migration Museum's latest exhibition
#MeToo is necessary – but I’m sick of having to prove my humanity
Women are expected to reveal personal trauma to be taken seriously, writes Eleanor Penny
Meet the digital feminists
We're building new online tools to create a new feminist community and tackle sexism wherever we find it, writes Franziska Grobke
The Marikana women’s fight for justice, five years on
Marienna Pope-Weidemann meets Sikhala Sonke, a grassroots social justice group led by the women of Marikana
Forget ‘Columbus Day’ – this is the Day of Indigenous Resistance
By Leyli Horna, Marcela Terán and Sebastián Ordonez for Wretched of the Earth
Uber and the corporate capture of e-petitions
Steve Andrews looks at a profit-making petition platform's questionable relationship with the cab company
You might be a centrist if…
What does 'centrist' mean? Tom Walker identifies the key markers to help you spot centrism in the wild
Black Journalism Fund Open Editorial Meeting in Leeds
Friday 13th October, 5pm to 7pm, meeting inside the Laidlaw Library, Leeds University
This leadership contest can transform Scottish Labour
Martyn Cook argues that with a new left-wing leader the Scottish Labour Party can make a comeback
Review: No Is Not Enough
Samir Dathi reviews No Is Not Enough: Defeating the New Shock Politics, by Naomi Klein
Building Corbyn’s Labour from the ground up: How ‘the left’ won in Hackney South
Heather Mendick has gone from phone-banker at Corbyn for Leader to Hackney Momentum organiser to secretary of her local party. Here, she shares her top tips on transforming Labour from the bottom up
Five things to know about the independence movement in Catalonia
James O'Nions looks at the underlying dynamics of the Catalan independence movement
‘This building will be a library!’ From referendum to general strike in Catalonia
Ignasi Bernat and David Whyte report from the Catalan general strike, as the movements prepare to build a new republic
Chlorine chickens are just the start: Liam Fox’s Brexit trade free-for-all
A hard-right free marketer is now in charge of our trade policy. We urgently need to develop an alternative vision, writes Nick Dearden
There is no ‘cult of Corbyn’ – this is a movement preparing for power
The pundits still don’t understand that Labour’s new energy is about ‘we’ not ‘me’, writes Hilary Wainwright
Debt relief for the hurricane-hit islands is the least we should do
As the devastation from recent hurricanes in the Caribbean becomes clearer, the calls for debt relief for affected countries grow stronger, writes Tim Jones
‘Your credit score is not sufficient to enter this location’: the risks of the ‘smart city’
Jathan Sadowski explains techno-political trends of exclusion and enforcement in our cities, and how to overcome this new type of digital oppression
Why I’m standing with pregnant women and resisting NHS passport checks
Dr Joanna Dobbin says the government is making migrant women afraid to seek healthcare, increasing their chances of complications or even death
‘Committees in Defence of the Referendum’: update from Catalonia
Ignasi Bernat and David Whyte on developments as the Catalan people resist the Spanish state's crackdown on their independence referendum
The rights and safety of LGBTQ+ people are not guaranteed – we must continue to fight for them
Kennedy Walker looks at the growth in hate attacks at a time when the Tory government is being propped up by homophobes
Naomi Klein: the Corbyn movement is part of a global phenomenon
What radical writer Naomi Klein said in her guest speech to Labour Party conference
Waiting for the future to begin: refugees’ everyday lives in Greece
Solidarity volunteer Karolina Partyga on what she has learned from refugees in Thessaloniki
Don’t let Uber take you for a ride
Uber is no friend of passengers or workers, writes Lewis Norton – the firm has put riders at risk and exploited its drivers
Acid Corbynism’s next steps: building a socialist dance culture
Matt Phull and Will Stronge share more thoughts about the postcapitalist potential of the Acid Corbynist project