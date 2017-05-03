EndToryRule election posters – gallery

Are you an artist or designer looking for inspiration – or do you have a great idea but not the artistic abilities? Either way, have a look at our inspiration wall below!

This is a gallery of submissions so far to our #EndToryRule poster campaign – read the original call out for more info on how to add yours. These poster designs are free to use under Creative Commons – print them, spread them, remix them, but please credit the original artist.

Poster inspiration wall

I’m from a local NHS campaign group and I would love to see a poster that says simply ‘Vote for the NHS’. It could have an image of a nurse and a red rose for the Labour Party. It should not be very detailed because I want people to see it from my living room window.

It would be great to have something that parents campaigning against cuts to school budgets could use. Something highlighting that 98% of schools are affected, that there's a crisis in the teaching profession that ultimately kids only get 1 chance at an education, 98% of schools are facing funding cuts (www.schoolcuts.org.uk) There's a parent-led campaign here with some images that they've already used, http://www.fairfundingforallschools.org They're also using schoolsjustwannahavefunds Parents are forming campaigns across the country so each doing their own work locally, but a powerful common image/ slogan that every parent can stick in their window would be very powerful.

I would like to have a cool image of Caroline Lucas because she’s my fav. It should look a little bit like the posters of Obama and I want to display it in collage in Brighton.

I would suggest “May Won’t Pay”, highlighting stagnant wages, with wage growth lowest since the 19th Century, the fact that 55% of families in poverty are also in work, and that nurses and doctors are quitting the NHS because they can’t afford to live.