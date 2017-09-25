Don’t let Uber take you for a ride

Get Red Pepper's email newsletter. Enter your email address to receive our latest articles, updates and news.
Since its inception in 2012, Uber has operated on the fringes of regulation, thumbing its nose at legislative practices established to govern both the taxi and private hire industries.
However, these appear to not have been the reason behind Transport for London’s recent decision to relicense the $70 billion corporate multinational. Instead, the licensing authority deemed the company to be ‘not of fit and proper character’ to operate within the capital.
To the uninitiated – and 3.5 million users of Uber – this appears somewhat opaque. A symbol of the archaic governance of an industry in the grip of the city’s 25,000 London black cab drivers, perhaps?
But to those of us working within the industry it is the basis of a key pillar: passenger safety.
Since licensing in 1998, the private hire sector has steadily risen to legitimacy, accompanying the licensed hackney carriage trade in London. The fundamental difference between the services is that taxis (black cabs) can be hailed off the street or from a taxi rank. The private hire service is required to be ‘pre-booked’ and so is not permitted to accept hirings directly by prospective passengers. Uber is licensed as private hire.
The distinction is born out of a system where a licensed taxi driver is regulated to a higher standard (Enhanced DBS – Disclosure and Barring Service – checked) and has undergone a rigorous character assessment by way of the ‘Knowledge of London’ examination, an extensive learning process that simultaneously determines an individual’s suitability over a period of years.
On the other end of the spectrum, a private hire driver isn’t required to undergo any assessment and can apply for a license by way of an administrative application (and only in recent times has Transport for London made it a requirement for drivers to undergo DBS checks). The safeguard is that, by working via an ‘operator’, a record of the journey has been taken and despatched, providing safety for the passenger.
As a private hire operator, Uber are required to undertake ‘pre-bookings’ in line with regulation set out by the licensing authority (in this case Transport for London). However, in its pursuit of total market saturation, Uber has expedited process and cut corners, ultimately at the expense of the safety of the travelling public.
As set out in Transport for London’s letter to Uber, the company has shown ‘a lack of responsibility’ in reporting complaints of serious criminal offences made by passengers against drivers. It had also chosen to circumvent Transport for London’s DBS check system in favour of its own choice, and ‘streamlined’ its drivers’ medical applications by procuring the services of GPs not registered with the General Medical Council.
This is brought into sharp focus when we remember the tragic incident in 2015 of a bin lorry careering into pedestrians, killing six people in Glasgow. An inquiry found that this was the result of a driver concealing medical records from his employer that showed he suffered from blackouts.
Uber’s practices could be summarised by comment made by the former Labour MP for Hartlepool and chair of parliament’s business committee, Iain Wright, who in 2015 described the company as ‘a seedy backstreet minicab firm’.
Its not only its operational duties that Uber flouts. In 2016 members of the GMB union and United Private Hire Drivers (UPHD) took forward an employment tribunal against the company that found its drivers were entitled to statutory employment rights under ‘worker’ status – not deemed self-employed, as professed by Uber.
In both cases, testimonials from drivers claimed an average rate of £4.86 per hour (consider that the wage for a basic standard of living in London is £9.40) and the need to work prolonged shifts, over 12 hours, under extreme fatigue before recovering their costs on fuel and vehicle maintenance.
It is the culture of worker exploitation and disregarding of licensing regulation that allows Uber to provide the cheap service that has made it popular. That’s why the decision by Transport for London to not grant Uber’s private hire operator’s license is welcomed by RMT and the wider taxi industry.
Yet the clamour of public outcry on the decision appears to overlook the facts laid out. To the ardent free-marketeer this is an attack on ‘consumer choice’ and ‘innovation’. Any regard for the workers is scant, despite cynical concerns of the plight of the existing 40,000 drivers.
To the ostensible champion of social justice the reality proves an annoyance, an inconvenience. Previous held beliefs that the gig economy represented a model society that is connected, integrated and egalitarian may be starting to fade. The true face of Uber is one of monolithic aggression that disregards any obstacle to profit.
Fit and proper? Not a chance.
Lewis Norton is secretary of RMT London Taxi Drivers’ branch.
The Spanish state is seizing ballot papers and raiding meetings, write Ignasi Bernat and David Whyte – but it is being met with united resistance
The crunch executive meeting ahead of Labour conference agreed some welcome changes, writes Michael Calderbank, but there is still much further to go
Dipesh Pandya speaks to documentary film-maker Sanjay Kak, who for 30 years has been working outside the mainstream to tell a story rooted in the struggles of those excluded by India’s militarism and its narrative of neoliberal growth
Jeremy Gilbert on how radical Labour politics can be inspired by the utopianism of the counterculture
Disasters have unequal impacts – it's the poor and marginalised who suffer most. David Harvey writes on Hurricane Harvey
Survivors of the fire are still relying on thousands of community volunteers, writes Dan Renwick - but the failed council is plotting a comeback
What if it's not us who are sick, asks Rod Tweedy, but a system at odds with who we are as social beings?
The people could reach a democratic and non-violent solution if they were freed from US meddling, argues Boaventura de Sousa Santos
A decade after the start of the crash, economic power is in our hands – we must take it, writes Ann Pettifor
Waiting for the future to begin: refugees’ everyday lives in Greece
Solidarity volunteer Karolina Partyga on what she has learned from refugees in Thessaloniki
Don’t let Uber take you for a ride
Uber is no friend of passengers or workers, writes Lewis Norton – the firm has put riders at risk and exploited its drivers
Acid Corbynism’s next steps: building a socialist dance culture
Matt Phull and Will Stronge share more thoughts about the postcapitalist potential of the Acid Corbynist project
Flooding the cradle of civilisation: A 12,000 year old town in Kurdistan battles for survival
It’s one of the oldest continually inhabited places on earth, but a new dam has put Hasankeyf under threat, write Eliza Egret and Tom Anderson
New model activism: Putting Labour in office and the people in power
Hilary Wainwright examines how the ‘new politics’ needs to be about both winning electoral power and building transformative power
What is ‘free movement plus’?
A new report proposes an approach that can push back against the tide of anti-immigrant sentiment. Luke Cooper explains
The World Transformed: Red Pepper’s pick of the festival
Red Pepper is proud to be part of organising The World Transformed, in Brighton from 23-26 September. Here are our highlights from the programme
Working class theatre: Save Our Steel takes the stage
A new play inspired by Port Talbot’s ‘Save Our Steel’ campaign asks questions about the working class leaders of today. Adam Johannes talks to co-director Rhiannon White about the project, the people and the politics behind it
The dawn of commons politics
As supporters of the new 'commons politics' win office in a variety of European cities, Stacco Troncoso and Ann Marie Utratel chart where this movement came from – and where it may be going
A very social economist
Hilary Wainwright says the ideas of Robin Murray, who died in June, offer a practical alternative to neoliberalism
Art the Arms Fair: making art not war
Amy Corcoran on organising artistic resistance to the weapons dealers’ London showcase
Beware the automated landlord
Tenants of the automated landlord are effectively paying two rents: one in money, the other in information for data harvesting, writes Desiree Fields
Black Journalism Fund – Open Editorial Meeting
3-5pm Saturday 23rd September at The World Transformed in Brighton
Immigration detention: How the government is breaking its own rules
Detention is being used to punish ex-prisoners all over again, writes Annahita Moradi
A better way to regenerate a community
Gilbert Jassey describes a pioneering project that is bringing migrants and local people together to repopulate a village in rural Spain
Fast food workers stand up for themselves and #McStrike – we’re loving it!
McDonald's workers are striking for the first time ever in Britain, reports Michael Calderbank
Two years of broken promises: how the UK has failed refugees
Stefan Schmid investigates the ways Syrian refugees have been treated since the media spotlight faded
West Papua’s silent genocide
The brutal occupation of West Papua is under-reported - but UK and US corporations are profiting from the violence, write Eliza Egret and Tom Anderson
Activate, the new ‘Tory Momentum’, is 100% astroturf
The Conservatives’ effort at a grassroots youth movement is embarrassingly inept, writes Samantha Stevens
Peer-to-peer production and the partner state
Michel Bauwens and Vasilis Kostakis argue that we need to move to a commons-centric society – with a state fit for the digital age
Imagining a future free of oppression
Writer, artist and organiser Ama Josephine Budge says holding on to our imagination of tomorrow helps create a different understanding today
The ‘alt-right’ is an unstable coalition – with one thing holding it together
Mike Isaacson argues that efforts to define the alt-right are in danger of missing its central component: eugenics
Fighting for Peace: the battles that inspired generations of anti-war campaigners
Now the threat of nuclear war looms nearer again, we share the experience of eighty-year-old activist Ernest Rodker, whose work is displayed at The Imperial War Museum. With Jane Shallice and Jenny Nelson he discussed a recent history of the anti-war movement.
Put public purpose at the heart of government
Victoria Chick stresses the need to restore the public good to economic decision-making
Don’t let the world’s biggest arms fair turn 20
Eliza Egret talks to activists involved in almost two decades of protest against London’s DSEI arms show
The new municipalism is part of a proud radical history
Molly Conisbee reflects on the history of citizens taking collective control of local services
With the rise of Corbyn, is there still a place for the Green Party?
Former Green principal speaker Derek Wall says the party may struggle in the battle for votes, but can still be important in the battle of ideas
Fearless Cities: the new urban movements
A wave of new municipalist movements has been experimenting with how to take – and transform – power in cities large and small. Bertie Russell and Oscar Reyes report on the growing success of radical urban politics around the world
A musical fightback against school arts cuts
Elliot Clay on why his new musical turns the spotlight on the damage austerity has done to arts education, through the story of one school band's battle
Neoliberalism: the break-up tour
Sarah Woods and Andrew Simms ask why, given the trail of destruction it has left, we are still dancing to the neoliberal tune