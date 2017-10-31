We’re risking prison to stop air pollution killing Londoners

Get Red Pepper's email newsletter. Enter your email address to receive our latest articles, updates and news.
The scandal of illegal and toxic levels of air pollution is finally starting to hit the headlines. It is now clear that it is the biggest killer of humans around the world. In the UK, it is responsible for around 40,000 deaths a year and causes untold suffering to hundreds of thousands of others who suffer from loss of lung capacity and diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema and cancer. While ministers block sensible policy responses at every opportunity and car companies avoid any financial responsibility for this health emergency, the NHS is burdened with picking up the bill for their criminal negligence.
In London, around 9,500 people die each year from air pollution. Researchers from King’s College, London attributed 5,900 of these deaths from exposure to nitrogen dioxide and 3,500 deaths due to exposure to particulate matter. And polite conventional campaigning involving petitions, rallies and meetings with government officials has failed to dent the overwhelming power of the multinational car and oil corporations. Faced with this deadlock, myself and other
‘Stop Killing Londoners: Cut Air Pollution’ is a new direct action campaign which demands concrete and dramatic policy changes. What is needed is disruptive and sacrificial direct action which creates a public drama around this issue of universal moral importance. The question is this – what is more important, the right of car companies to promote polluting vehicles or the right of London’s children to clean air? We now know that thousands of this city’s young people are scarred for life with disfigured lungs, condemning them to a lifetime of suffering and a premature death.
Our campaign addresses this crisis by blocking the most polluted roads in London. We’ve been holding short ‘road block discos’ around every two weeks since July. These road blocks make it very clear to politicians that we are not prepared to see the appalling situation continue. Just as the early trade unionists, the Suffragettes, and the black civil rights activists broke the law to make a fundamental moral point, so we are continuing this tradition of undertaking peaceful and open civil disobedience. The right to a healthy life is far more important than peaceably obeying laws which protect only the interests of car companies and fossil fuel conglomerates.
The air pollution crisis is linked to the greatest moral challenge of our time: the prospect of civilisational collapse in the face of the coming breakdown of the climate. This in no longer some vague and long-term problem, but a concrete and immediate threat to our society. London is choking from the pollution of petrol and diesel vehicles that clog its streets on a daily basis. Although scientists have told us for thirty years that we have stop using fossil fuels to power our transport systems, nothing concrete has happened. As a consequence the world is now 1.2C warmer than pre-industrial times. Without massive reductions in fossil fuel use, the prospect of staying under 2C is unlikely and temperature rises of at least 3-4C look certain. Increased emissions of greenhouse gases will trigger greater warming, weather chaos, disruption of the food supply and accelerated sea level rises. London will be at increased risk of flooding in coming decades.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has to decide whether he has to moral courage to break with the criminal denial of the political class and come clean with Londoners on the grave threat of air pollution to the city. If he claims to be a man of the people then he has a responsibility to go to central government and demand a wholesale change in transport policy. We need to remove all fossil fuels from our transport systems within the next decade. We have written to Sadiq Kahn with a list of our demands. We will escalate our disruptive actions until the Mayor decides to meet with us to discuss these demands. From next week, we will block the most polluted streets in London until we are arrested. We will stand up in court and confidently state our case. These actions will continue and we are prepared to go to prison if necessary. We are putting ourselves on the line and call on Sadiq Khan to take urgent action.
We need drastic action on air pollution now, writes Roger Hallam
Theresa May claims to be tackling 'modern slavery' - but her immigration policies put vulnerable people further at risk, writes Zoe Gardner.
The NHS is being used as a cash cow by a profit-hungry pharmaceutical industry, writes Nick Dearden
Michael Hardt and Antonio Negri’s new book Assembly re-examines what Left power could look like - not just winning elections, but overhauling the way we organise society. Review by Ben Trott.
For trans prisoners, abuse isolation and poor medical care are routine parts of incarceration. By 'ASBO', a former inmate.
The scheme has cost a fortune and done nothing but cause suffering. So why does it exist at all? Tom Walker digs into universal credit’s origins in Tory ideology
The police spend little of their time making arrests, and most crimes are not solved, writes Alex Vitale – their real purpose is social control
Many important things happened on conference floor, reports Alex Nunns – but you wouldn’t know it from reading the newspapers
Radhika Desai says Capital by Karl Marx is still an essential read on the 150th anniversary of its publication
The Spanish state is seizing ballot papers and raiding meetings, write Ignasi Bernat and David Whyte – but it is being met with united resistance
As London City Airport turns 30, let’s imagine a world without it
London City Airport has faced resistance for its entire lifetime, writes Ali Tamlit – and some day soon we will win
The first world war sowed the seeds of the Russian revolution
An excerpt from 'October', China Mieville's book revisiting the story of the Russian Revolution
Academies run ‘on the basis of fear’
Wakefield City Academies Trust (WCAT) was described in a damning report as an organisation run 'on the basis of fear'. Jon Trickett MP examines an education system in crisis.
‘There is no turning back to a time when there wasn’t migration to Britain’
David Renton reviews the Migration Museum's latest exhibition
#MeToo is necessary – but I’m sick of having to prove my humanity
Women are expected to reveal personal trauma to be taken seriously, writes Eleanor Penny
Meet the digital feminists
We're building new online tools to create a new feminist community and tackle sexism wherever we find it, writes Franziska Grobke
The Marikana women’s fight for justice, five years on
Marienna Pope-Weidemann meets Sikhala Sonke, a grassroots social justice group led by the women of Marikana
Forget ‘Columbus Day’ – this is the Day of Indigenous Resistance
By Leyli Horna, Marcela Terán and Sebastián Ordonez for Wretched of the Earth
Uber and the corporate capture of e-petitions
Steve Andrews looks at a profit-making petition platform's questionable relationship with the cab company
You might be a centrist if…
What does 'centrist' mean? Tom Walker identifies the key markers to help you spot centrism in the wild
Black Journalism Fund Open Editorial Meeting in Leeds
Friday 13th October, 5pm to 7pm, meeting inside the Laidlaw Library, Leeds University
This leadership contest can transform Scottish Labour
Martyn Cook argues that with a new left-wing leader the Scottish Labour Party can make a comeback
Review: No Is Not Enough
Samir Dathi reviews No Is Not Enough: Defeating the New Shock Politics, by Naomi Klein
Building Corbyn’s Labour from the ground up: How ‘the left’ won in Hackney South
Heather Mendick has gone from phone-banker at Corbyn for Leader to Hackney Momentum organiser to secretary of her local party. Here, she shares her top tips on transforming Labour from the bottom up
Five things to know about the independence movement in Catalonia
James O'Nions looks at the underlying dynamics of the Catalan independence movement
‘This building will be a library!’ From referendum to general strike in Catalonia
Ignasi Bernat and David Whyte report from the Catalan general strike, as the movements prepare to build a new republic
Chlorine chickens are just the start: Liam Fox’s Brexit trade free-for-all
A hard-right free marketer is now in charge of our trade policy. We urgently need to develop an alternative vision, writes Nick Dearden
There is no ‘cult of Corbyn’ – this is a movement preparing for power
The pundits still don’t understand that Labour’s new energy is about ‘we’ not ‘me’, writes Hilary Wainwright
Debt relief for the hurricane-hit islands is the least we should do
As the devastation from recent hurricanes in the Caribbean becomes clearer, the calls for debt relief for affected countries grow stronger, writes Tim Jones
‘Your credit score is not sufficient to enter this location’: the risks of the ‘smart city’
Jathan Sadowski explains techno-political trends of exclusion and enforcement in our cities, and how to overcome this new type of digital oppression
Why I’m standing with pregnant women and resisting NHS passport checks
Dr Joanna Dobbin says the government is making migrant women afraid to seek healthcare, increasing their chances of complications or even death
‘Committees in Defence of the Referendum’: update from Catalonia
Ignasi Bernat and David Whyte on developments as the Catalan people resist the Spanish state's crackdown on their independence referendum
The rights and safety of LGBTQ+ people are not guaranteed – we must continue to fight for them
Kennedy Walker looks at the growth in hate attacks at a time when the Tory government is being propped up by homophobes
Naomi Klein: the Corbyn movement is part of a global phenomenon
What radical writer Naomi Klein said in her guest speech to Labour Party conference
Waiting for the future to begin: refugees’ everyday lives in Greece
Solidarity volunteer Karolina Partyga on what she has learned from refugees in Thessaloniki
Don’t let Uber take you for a ride
Uber is no friend of passengers or workers, writes Lewis Norton – the firm has put riders at risk and exploited its drivers
Acid Corbynism’s next steps: building a socialist dance culture
Matt Phull and Will Stronge share more thoughts about the postcapitalist potential of the Acid Corbynist project
Flooding the cradle of civilisation: A 12,000 year old town in Kurdistan battles for survival
It’s one of the oldest continually inhabited places on earth, but a new dam has put Hasankeyf under threat, write Eliza Egret and Tom Anderson
New model activism: Putting Labour in office and the people in power
Hilary Wainwright examines how the ‘new politics’ needs to be about both winning electoral power and building transformative power
What is ‘free movement plus’?
A new report proposes an approach that can push back against the tide of anti-immigrant sentiment. Luke Cooper explains