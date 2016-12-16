Vacancy: Subscriptions Coordinator

Red Pepper magazine needs a new Subscriptions Coordinator £25,000 per annum, three days a week (£15,000 pro rata), based in our London office near Old Street.



Red Pepper is a leading independent magazine of left politics and culture. Inspired by socialism, feminism and green politics, the magazine is written by and for people organising for a better world.



We are a non-profit print and web publication which seeks to be a resource for all movements working towards a world based on equality, meaningful democracy and freedom. We provide a unique resource in strengthening the connections and common spaces for debate for all those who share a commitment to social change, in Britain and internationally.



We are looking for an enthusiastic and organised person to join our team of staff and volunteers.



To apply, please complete and return the application form (a CV is not an acceptable alternative) by 10am 3 January 2017. We would be grateful if you could also return the Equal Opportunities monitoring form, although you are under no obligation to do so.



Please send your application as an attachment in an email to jenny [@] redpepper.org.uk with Red Pepper Subscriptions Coordinator application in the subject line.



job-description-subscriptions-coordinator (includes Person Specification and details the application process)



red-pepper-subscriptions-coordinator-application-form (to be completed and returned by the deadline)



red-pepper-equal-opps-monitoring



The timetable for this recruitment is as follows:



Deadline for applications: 10am, 3 January



Interviews between 17 – 20 January



Starting date: Ideally 1 March or earlier, subject to negotiation



Please note that this is initially a short-term contract of 6 months with a two-month probation period. Our subscriptions systems and organisational structure is in the process of being developed so after six months the job description will be revisited and renewed with mutual agreement.