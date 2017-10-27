If Labour wants to save the NHS, it needs to cut out Big Pharma

Get Red Pepper's email newsletter. Enter your email address to receive our latest articles, updates and news.
The NHS is being used as a cash cow by a pharmaceutical industry more interested in boosting profits than researching vital new drugs. In the last 5 years the cost of medicines to the NHS has increased 29% – that’s more than the total NHS’s deficit.
It’s often said that Britain hasn’t had an industrial strategy since the 1980s. But that’s not entirely true. Apart from massive support to the arms industry, we give serious subsidies to pharmaceutical corporations through the NHS. So great are the costs of some life-saving drugs today that the NHS can’t even afford to buy them. Some patients have resorted to crowd funding to get the latest cancer treatment.
It gets worse when you realise that some of these drugs which the NHS pays top dollar for have been researched using taxpayer funds. In fact the government has recently spent up to £2.3 billion a year developing pharmaceuticals, many of which end up in the hands of big corporations, free to charge whatever the market will bear.
Giant drug companies – ‘Big Pharma’ – have become the ultimate symbol of a broken corporate model. They live off monopolies on medicines discovered many years ago, extending those monopolies by making tiny changes to medicines wherever they can, to keep patents fresh. Despite taking public money, they push prices to eye-watering levels. Rather than invest in research for a new generation of vital medicines, they prefer to play the financial market – buying up smaller companies that do genuinely innovative research, and returning massive returns to shareholders. No wonder they’ve become one of the most profitable sectors in the world.
A new report by Global Justice Now and Stop AIDS has examined some of the most expensive new drugs on the market. Advanced prostrate cancer drug abiraterone also used taxpayer funds to pay for critical research. But the NHS had to restrict use due to the extortionate cost. Corporate owner, Janssen (part of Johnson & Johnson) has raked in £7.2 billion in sales, while some patients who could have benefitted from the drug have been unable to access it.
Alemtuzumab was originally developed at Cambridge University and used for the treatment of leukaemia. Scientists later found the drug was also useful in treating multiple sclerosis (MS), in lower doses. As this new use of the drug carries the potential to net higher profits, the corporate owners removed the drug from the market and re-launched it, specifically as a medicine for MS. This allowed the company to ramp up prices, so that using the drug to treat MS spiralled from £2,500 per treatment before re-issue to £56,000 after – a 22-fold increase.
The examples go on and on. One patient, Mel Kennedy from Northern Ireland, was forced to crowdfund to pay for kadcyla, a breast cancer treatment made by Roche which made the company £50 billion in sales, before a public outcry lowered the cost.
Another patient, from London, was forced to wait for three years to get hepatitis C cure, sofosbuvir, as the NHS couldn’t afford Gilead’s £39,000 price tag, despite the fact that the drug can be made and sold – at a profit – for around £100. The price today has dropped to a ‘mere’ £10,000 per patient – still many hundreds of times the cost of production.
At the heart of this broken system is the monopoly status given to new drugs, often underwritten by 20-year-plus patents. Corporations claim they need these patents to recoup their research costs. Yet the same companies spend far more on marketing than they do on research. More recently they have also started spending more simply buying back shares to keep their stock price high, than they have on new research.
For those without access to an NHS, the effects are even more severe. Globally, it is estimated that the public pays for two-thirds of all upfront drug research and development costs. Unsurprisingly that’s the most risky stage of research. Around a third of all new medicines originate in public research institutions.
Yet essential medicines for diseases which kill millions of people are still under-researched. Only two new tuberculosis (TB) drugs have been developed in 50 years despite two million deaths per year, because people who contract TB are generally poor. Similarly, we all now face an ‘antibiotic apocalypse’ because it’s not profitable for the pharmaceutical corporations to develop new ones.
Labour must promise to take on Big Pharma if it wants a fairer system – both here and globally. It has the tools it needs. Where public research funds go into a medicine, the government can easily apply conditions to that money, ensuring public access to medicines at reasonable prices. Governments have every right, under international trade rules, to break monopolies where there’s a need. They can issue a so-called compulsory license to produce a drug generically. Trying it out would give Big Pharma real pause for thought. And rather than trying to block developing countries who do the same, Labour should promise to stand by them, and stop pushing trade deals onto countries which hands Big Pharma the even greater monopoly rights they are pushing for.
We need to rethink medical knowledge and research from the bottom up. Given the money being spent on research, there’s nothing to stop the establishment of fully socialised medical research. To complement this, if a Labour government felt there was also a need for private competition, it could offer cash prizes, rather than monopoly rights, to innovators of new medicines. The final product remains free for anyone to manufacture – part of technological ‘commons’ which could take medical knowledge to new heights.
Former Goldman Sachs chief economist Jim O’Neill has warned that Big Pharma risks a public backlash similar to the one experienced by the big banks in the wake of the financial crash if they fail to arrest antibiotic resistance. He right. This broken system risks taking medical practice back nearly 100 years, threatens NHS budgets already stretched to breaking point, and, globally, means millions of unnecessary deaths every year. If there is one area where serious public intervention could make a difference, it’s got to be here.
The NHS is being used as a cash cow by a profit-hungry pharmaceutical industry, writes Nick Dearden
Michael Hardt and Antonio Negri’s new book Assembly re-examines what Left power could look like - not just winning elections, but overhauling the way we organise society. Review by Ben Trott.
For trans prisoners, abuse isolation and poor medical care are routine parts of incarceration. By 'ASBO', a former inmate.
The scheme has cost a fortune and done nothing but cause suffering. So why does it exist at all? Tom Walker digs into universal credit’s origins in Tory ideology
The police spend little of their time making arrests, and most crimes are not solved, writes Alex Vitale – their real purpose is social control
Many important things happened on conference floor, reports Alex Nunns – but you wouldn’t know it from reading the newspapers
Radhika Desai says Capital by Karl Marx is still an essential read on the 150th anniversary of its publication
The Spanish state is seizing ballot papers and raiding meetings, write Ignasi Bernat and David Whyte – but it is being met with united resistance
The crunch executive meeting ahead of Labour conference agreed some welcome changes, writes Michael Calderbank, but there is still much further to go
Dipesh Pandya speaks to documentary film-maker Sanjay Kak, who for 30 years has been working outside the mainstream to tell a story rooted in the struggles of those excluded by India’s militarism and its narrative of neoliberal growth
As London City Airport turns 30, let’s imagine a world without it
London City Airport has faced resistance for its entire lifetime, writes Ali Tamlit – and some day soon we will win
The first world war sowed the seeds of the Russian revolution
An excerpt from 'October', China Mieville's book revisiting the story of the Russian Revolution
Academies run ‘on the basis of fear’
Wakefield City Academies Trust (WCAT) was described in a damning report as an organisation run 'on the basis of fear'. Jon Trickett MP examines an education system in crisis.
‘There is no turning back to a time when there wasn’t migration to Britain.’
David Renton reviews the Migration Museum's latest exhibition.
#MeToo is necessary – but I’m sick of having to prove my humanity
Women are expected to reveal personal trauma to be taken seriously, writes Eleanor Penny
Meet the digital feminists
We're building new online tools to create a new feminist community and tackle sexism wherever we find it, writes Franziska Grobke
The Marikana women’s fight for justice, five years on
Marienna Pope-Weidemann meets Sikhala Sonke, a grassroots social justice group led by the women of Marikana
Forget ‘Columbus Day’ – this is the Day of Indigenous Resistance
By Leyli Horna, Marcela Terán and Sebastián Ordonez for Wretched of the Earth
Uber and the corporate capture of e-petitions
Steve Andrews looks at a profit-making petition platform's questionable relationship with the cab company
You might be a centrist if…
What does 'centrist' mean? Tom Walker identifies the key markers to help you spot centrism in the wild
Black Journalism Fund Open Editorial Meeting in Leeds
Friday 13th October, 5pm to 7pm, meeting inside the Laidlaw Library, Leeds University
This leadership contest can transform Scottish Labour
Martyn Cook argues that with a new left-wing leader the Scottish Labour Party can make a comeback
Review: No Is Not Enough
Samir Dathi reviews No Is Not Enough: Defeating the New Shock Politics, by Naomi Klein
Building Corbyn’s Labour from the ground up: How ‘the left’ won in Hackney South
Heather Mendick has gone from phone-banker at Corbyn for Leader to Hackney Momentum organiser to secretary of her local party. Here, she shares her top tips on transforming Labour from the bottom up
Five things to know about the independence movement in Catalonia
James O'Nions looks at the underlying dynamics of the Catalan independence movement
‘This building will be a library!’ From referendum to general strike in Catalonia
Ignasi Bernat and David Whyte report from the Catalan general strike, as the movements prepare to build a new republic
Chlorine chickens are just the start: Liam Fox’s Brexit trade free-for-all
A hard-right free marketer is now in charge of our trade policy. We urgently need to develop an alternative vision, writes Nick Dearden
There is no ‘cult of Corbyn’ – this is a movement preparing for power
The pundits still don’t understand that Labour’s new energy is about ‘we’ not ‘me’, writes Hilary Wainwright
Debt relief for the hurricane-hit islands is the least we should do
As the devastation from recent hurricanes in the Caribbean becomes clearer, the calls for debt relief for affected countries grow stronger, writes Tim Jones
‘Your credit score is not sufficient to enter this location’: the risks of the ‘smart city’
Jathan Sadowski explains techno-political trends of exclusion and enforcement in our cities, and how to overcome this new type of digital oppression
Why I’m standing with pregnant women and resisting NHS passport checks
Dr Joanna Dobbin says the government is making migrant women afraid to seek healthcare, increasing their chances of complications or even death
‘Committees in Defence of the Referendum’: update from Catalonia
Ignasi Bernat and David Whyte on developments as the Catalan people resist the Spanish state's crackdown on their independence referendum
The rights and safety of LGBTQ+ people are not guaranteed – we must continue to fight for them
Kennedy Walker looks at the growth in hate attacks at a time when the Tory government is being propped up by homophobes
Naomi Klein: the Corbyn movement is part of a global phenomenon
What radical writer Naomi Klein said in her guest speech to Labour Party conference
Waiting for the future to begin: refugees’ everyday lives in Greece
Solidarity volunteer Karolina Partyga on what she has learned from refugees in Thessaloniki
Don’t let Uber take you for a ride
Uber is no friend of passengers or workers, writes Lewis Norton – the firm has put riders at risk and exploited its drivers
Acid Corbynism’s next steps: building a socialist dance culture
Matt Phull and Will Stronge share more thoughts about the postcapitalist potential of the Acid Corbynist project
Flooding the cradle of civilisation: A 12,000 year old town in Kurdistan battles for survival
It’s one of the oldest continually inhabited places on earth, but a new dam has put Hasankeyf under threat, write Eliza Egret and Tom Anderson
New model activism: Putting Labour in office and the people in power
Hilary Wainwright examines how the ‘new politics’ needs to be about both winning electoral power and building transformative power
What is ‘free movement plus’?
A new report proposes an approach that can push back against the tide of anti-immigrant sentiment. Luke Cooper explains