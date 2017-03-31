Event: Take Back Control Croydon

Hilary Wainwright argues against reclaiming populism for the left and for a leadership that supports people’s capacity for self-government

It may seem as though these apps are working for us, but we are also working for the apps, writes Kurt Iveson

It's over 100 years ago that domestic workers began to organise to demand the same rights as other workers. Yet with LSE cleaners on strike this week, historian Laura Schwartz asks: how much has really changed?

Omar Barghouti asks whether Donald Trump, in his recent break with America’s long-standing support for the two-state solution, has unwittingly revived the debate about the plausibility, indeed the necessity, of a single, democratic state in historic Palestine?

Glenn Greenwald was interviewed by Amandla Thomas-Johnson over the phone from Brazil. Here is what he had to say on the War on Terror, Trump, and the 'special relationship'

In 1972 David Widgery wrote about the bitter intensity of love in capitalism

Andrew Dolan on how the left must match the anti-establishment rhetoric of the right, but with a different politics

Emma Snaith speaks with directors Emer Mary Morris and Nina Scott about the power of theatre to encourage community resistance to estate demolitions.

In the first of a series of interviews with migrants' rights and racial justice activists from the US, Marienna Pope-Weidemann speaks to Peter Pedemonti, co-founder and director of the New Sanctuary Movement in Philadelphia

Photos from The World Transformed festival in Liverpool, by David Walters