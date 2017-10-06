Building Corbyn’s Labour from the ground up: How ‘the left’ won in Hackney South

Get Red Pepper's email newsletter. Enter your email address to receive our latest articles, updates and news.
After a two-year war of attrition within the Labour Party, this year’s National Conference marked a decisive shift towards the grassroots socialism that so many of us voted for when we made Corbyn leader two years ago. This was evident in the big set piece speeches from Jeremy Corbyn, Naomi Klein and others. But it was even more evident in the shorter, less-celebrated contributions from the delegates elected by Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) to represent ordinary members.
These delegates railed against a lack of democracy and called on Labour to listen to its members. This was a radical departure from last year, when CLP delegates had voted to support the party establishment. In the interim, Labour’s members have gained democratic control of their local party machinery. How this has happened will differ in each CLP. In this article I tell a story from Hackney South.
In summer 2015, I was a regular at London’s Corbyn for Leader phone-bank. As we got towards the end of the campaign a few of us were talking in the pub after a session about what we needed to do when the increasingly inevitable happened and Corbyn won the leadership. We agreed that we had to join (or re-join) Labour and start going to local meetings.
I, like tens of thousands of activists, did just that – but found that many existing Labour Party members were suspicious and appeared to feel duty-bound to exclude us from meaningful engagement. It was left to Momentum groups to do the work of mobilising new members, and to support them in making inroads into the party itself. Here I identify five general principles underlying how we did that in Hackney.
Every local Labour Party is different. On a basic level, some have all-member meetings at constituency level – where anyone can come along, speak and vote – and others have meetings where only those who’ve been elected as delegates from smaller branches, making a commitment to attend two meetings a month for a year, can vote. Obviously, delegate structures present greater barriers to new members who may be unsure about committing to regular meetings but willing to try one and see how it feels.
More broadly, getting to know all aspects of your CLP is key to organising effectively. Finding out what long-term members value (usually traditional door-knocking) and getting involved will help people to see that you’re in it for the long haul. It will also enable you to find allies and opportunities to create change. Getting to know the people on for-want-of-a-better-term ‘the left’ – along with their skills, interests and commitments – will mean you can build a team who can not just offer an alternative vision for your CLP but put it into action.
The key meeting for all CLPs is their AGM (Annual General Meeting) as it’s where members elect the officers who will shape CLP priorities and actions in the coming year. Hackney South held their AGM just two weeks after the general election. This made organising easy. Many members who joined to support Corbyn but hadn’t yet engaged with Labour got active canvassing during the election. Watching the polls shift towards Labour and feeling part of that was exhilarating and when they asked what to do next, we told them about the AGM.
While you can’t generate the level of energy from the election in the run up to every AGM, you can create a buzz with a mix of political education, campaigning, and social events. These offer routes for members to meet others locally and feel part of our movement. Social media, phone-banking and word of mouth in the days before an AGM all build momentum, and explaining the meeting helps, so that people know how it works and what’s at stake and have an investment in staying involved.
When we call for people to stand for positions locally, the people who come forward first are usually white middle-class men. Because of the way society is structured, women and people from working-class and minority-ethnic backgrounds are much less likely to share their sense of entitlement. We’re addressing this by encouraging people who might not otherwise think of taking a position to do so, and by suggesting that those with privilege stand back.
Being inclusive is also about building a coalition with people who didn’t vote for Corbyn but back him now he’s leader. The Labour left has been attacked for years, which can lead to a desire to exclude all but strident Corbynistas. Resisting this desire has given us a more diverse and effective executive. Corbyn’s new politics is about inclusivity and we have to reflect that in our approach, whilst always standing firm on our politics.
Sometimes, as we discussed strategy in the run-up to the AGM, people were selective about their principles. For example, one person suggested that we oppose an anti-Corbyn candidate for CLP chair on the basis that they’re a senior councillor but support another senior councillor for chair because they back Corbyn. In the end, principle won out and our slate, which we named Grassroots Left, included no councillors.
The most contentious issue was whether to have an open slate. After politically-motivated bullying and suspensions of members and CLPs on the left, some worried about declaring our hand. Against this, many of us argued that if you’re standing on a platform of making the CLP more accessible and transparent then you need to apply that to your own processes. So we created a leaflet that said who we are and set out our vision for Hackney South CLP and we circulated it far and wide. As well as being principled, this was a sound pragmatic decision as it enabled Momentum Hackney to endorse our candidates and to use their considerable database to help get us elected.
At our AGM on 22 June, 10 out of the 11 Hackney South executive positions, including all the key roles, went to candidates from our Grassroots Left slate. This would not have been possible without Momentum Hackney.
None of the organising was done directly through Momentum, except towards the end after the local group had endorsed us. But when our local Labour Party meetings were limiting and alienating, Momentum gave us a place to meet each other, talk and build trust. Speaking personally, it was the space where I developed the skills I needed to take on the mammoth role of CLP secretary.
But Momentum too has limits. Nationally there was little support for understanding how Labour worked. Luckily I found local members who’d stuck with the party through Blair, Brown and Miliband and were delighted to have a new influx of comrades. One of them has patiently answered literally hundreds of my questions often in great detail. I also found the Campaign for Labour Party Democracy, who are the powerhouse of the Labour left, ensuring slates, model motions and rules changes are there when you need them.
I hope this account encourages others to share stories from their CLPs. When a Corbyn-led Labour government transforms the country, it will be in small part because we transformed our CLPs first.
Many important things happened on conference floor, reports Alex Nunns – but you wouldn’t know it from reading the newspapers
Radhika Desai says Capital by Karl Marx is still an essential read on the 150th anniversary of its publication
The Spanish state is seizing ballot papers and raiding meetings, write Ignasi Bernat and David Whyte – but it is being met with united resistance
The crunch executive meeting ahead of Labour conference agreed some welcome changes, writes Michael Calderbank, but there is still much further to go
Dipesh Pandya speaks to documentary film-maker Sanjay Kak, who for 30 years has been working outside the mainstream to tell a story rooted in the struggles of those excluded by India’s militarism and its narrative of neoliberal growth
Jeremy Gilbert on how radical Labour politics can be inspired by the utopianism of the counterculture
Disasters have unequal impacts – it's the poor and marginalised who suffer most. David Harvey writes on Hurricane Harvey
Survivors of the fire are still relying on thousands of community volunteers, writes Dan Renwick - but the failed council is plotting a comeback
Review: No Is Not Enough
Samir Dathi reviews No Is Not Enough: Defeating the New Shock Politics, by Naomi Klein
Building Corbyn’s Labour from the ground up: How ‘the left’ won in Hackney South
Heather Mendick has gone from phone-banker at Corbyn for Leader to Hackney Momentum organiser to secretary of her local party. Here, she shares her top tips on transforming Labour from the bottom up
Five things to know about the independence movement in Catalonia
James O'Nions looks at the underlying dynamics of the Catalan independence movement
‘This building will be a library!’ From referendum to general strike in Catalonia
Ignasi Bernat and David Whyte report from the Catalan general strike, as the movements prepare to build a new republic
Chlorine chickens are just the start: Liam Fox’s Brexit trade free-for-all
A hard-right free marketer is now in charge of our trade policy. We urgently need to develop an alternative vision, writes Nick Dearden
There is no ‘cult of Corbyn’ – this is a movement preparing for power
The pundits still don’t understand that Labour’s new energy is about ‘we’ not ‘me’, writes Hilary Wainwright
Debt relief for the hurricane-hit islands is the least we should do
As the devastation from recent hurricanes in the Caribbean becomes clearer, the calls for debt relief for affected countries grow stronger, writes Tim Jones
‘Your credit score is not sufficient to enter this location’: the risks of the ‘smart city’
Jathan Sadowski explains techno-political trends of exclusion and enforcement in our cities, and how to overcome this new type of digital oppression
Why I’m standing with pregnant women and resisting NHS passport checks
Dr Joanna Dobbin says the government is making migrant women afraid to seek healthcare, increasing their chances of complications or even death
‘Committees in Defence of the Referendum’: update from Catalonia
Ignasi Bernat and David Whyte on developments as the Catalan people resist the Spanish state's crackdown on their independence referendum
The rights and safety of LGBTQ+ people are not guaranteed – we must continue to fight for them
Kennedy Walker looks at the growth in hate attacks at a time when the Tory government is being propped up by homophobes
Naomi Klein: the Corbyn movement is part of a global phenomenon
What radical writer Naomi Klein said in her guest speech to Labour Party conference
Waiting for the future to begin: refugees’ everyday lives in Greece
Solidarity volunteer Karolina Partyga on what she has learned from refugees in Thessaloniki
Don’t let Uber take you for a ride
Uber is no friend of passengers or workers, writes Lewis Norton – the firm has put riders at risk and exploited its drivers
Acid Corbynism’s next steps: building a socialist dance culture
Matt Phull and Will Stronge share more thoughts about the postcapitalist potential of the Acid Corbynist project
Flooding the cradle of civilisation: A 12,000 year old town in Kurdistan battles for survival
It’s one of the oldest continually inhabited places on earth, but a new dam has put Hasankeyf under threat, write Eliza Egret and Tom Anderson
New model activism: Putting Labour in office and the people in power
Hilary Wainwright examines how the ‘new politics’ needs to be about both winning electoral power and building transformative power
What is ‘free movement plus’?
A new report proposes an approach that can push back against the tide of anti-immigrant sentiment. Luke Cooper explains
The World Transformed: Red Pepper’s pick of the festival
Red Pepper is proud to be part of organising The World Transformed, in Brighton from 23-26 September. Here are our highlights from the programme
Working class theatre: Save Our Steel takes the stage
A new play inspired by Port Talbot’s ‘Save Our Steel’ campaign asks questions about the working class leaders of today. Adam Johannes talks to co-director Rhiannon White about the project, the people and the politics behind it
The dawn of commons politics
As supporters of the new 'commons politics' win office in a variety of European cities, Stacco Troncoso and Ann Marie Utratel chart where this movement came from – and where it may be going
A very social economist
Hilary Wainwright says the ideas of Robin Murray, who died in June, offer a practical alternative to neoliberalism
Art the Arms Fair: making art not war
Amy Corcoran on organising artistic resistance to the weapons dealers’ London showcase
Beware the automated landlord
Tenants of the automated landlord are effectively paying two rents: one in money, the other in information for data harvesting, writes Desiree Fields
Black Journalism Fund – Open Editorial Meeting
3-5pm Saturday 23rd September at The World Transformed in Brighton
Immigration detention: How the government is breaking its own rules
Detention is being used to punish ex-prisoners all over again, writes Annahita Moradi
A better way to regenerate a community
Gilbert Jassey describes a pioneering project that is bringing migrants and local people together to repopulate a village in rural Spain
Fast food workers stand up for themselves and #McStrike – we’re loving it!
McDonald's workers are striking for the first time ever in Britain, reports Michael Calderbank
Two years of broken promises: how the UK has failed refugees
Stefan Schmid investigates the ways Syrian refugees have been treated since the media spotlight faded
West Papua’s silent genocide
The brutal occupation of West Papua is under-reported - but UK and US corporations are profiting from the violence, write Eliza Egret and Tom Anderson